India fails to convince UNSC that IIOJ&K is bilateral issue, says FM Qureshi

04:29 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
India fails to convince UNSC that IIOJ&K is bilateral issue, says FM Qureshi
Share

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India has failed to convince the Council that Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

In his remarks on the UNSC meeting, he said that the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) has reaffirmed the validity of its resolutions that final disposition of the dispute will be made through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations (UN).

He said the current military siege of IIOJ&K by Indian occupation forces and increased ceasefire violations pose a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

The Foreign Minister said UN Secretariat and UN Military Observer Group in Pakistan representatives briefed the Council on the current situation in IIOJ&K.

The meeting confirmed that overall security situation is tense, he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also termed discussion on Kashmir issue at UNSC meeting as another diplomatic success for Pakistan.

More From This Category
Shan Masood, Muhammad Abbas uplift Pakistan in ...
12:59 AM | 7 Aug, 2020
Coronavirus — Public sector schools opened in KP
11:45 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Independence Day — PIA announces major cut in ...
09:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
FO dismisses back channel diplomacy with India
09:23 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Chohan roasts anchorperson Imran Khan for ...
08:22 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to send new political map to Google, ...
06:52 PM | 6 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBI seizes guns at home of YouTube star Jake Paul
06:24 PM | 6 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr