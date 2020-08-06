India fails to convince UNSC that IIOJ&K is bilateral issue, says FM Qureshi
Share
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India has failed to convince the Council that Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral issue.
In his remarks on the UNSC meeting, he said that the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) has reaffirmed the validity of its resolutions that final disposition of the dispute will be made through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations (UN).
He said the current military siege of IIOJ&K by Indian occupation forces and increased ceasefire violations pose a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia and beyond.
The Foreign Minister said UN Secretariat and UN Military Observer Group in Pakistan representatives briefed the Council on the current situation in IIOJ&K.
The meeting confirmed that overall security situation is tense, he added.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also termed discussion on Kashmir issue at UNSC meeting as another diplomatic success for Pakistan.
- Shan Masood, Muhammad Abbas uplift Pakistan in first England Test12:59 AM | 7 Aug, 2020
-
- Independence Day — PIA announces major cut in fares09:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
-
- Chohan roasts anchorperson Imran Khan for maligning CM Buzdar08:22 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
- Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma dies by suicide03:26 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
- Angelina Jolie wants reconciliation between Brad Pitt and kids02:57 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
- I had an inferiority complex and grew up applying fairness creams: ...01:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020