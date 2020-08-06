India fails to convince UNSC that IIOJ&K is bilateral issue, says FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India has failed to convince the Council that Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

In his remarks on the UNSC meeting, he said that the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) has reaffirmed the validity of its resolutions that final disposition of the dispute will be made through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations (UN).

He said the current military siege of IIOJ&K by Indian occupation forces and increased ceasefire violations pose a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

The Foreign Minister said UN Secretariat and UN Military Observer Group in Pakistan representatives briefed the Council on the current situation in IIOJ&K.

The meeting confirmed that overall security situation is tense, he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also termed discussion on Kashmir issue at UNSC meeting as another diplomatic success for Pakistan.