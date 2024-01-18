Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)