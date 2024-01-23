LAHORE – The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2024, which is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, is in full swing.

The tenth edition of the BPL features following seven franchises:

Khulna Tigers Chattogram Challengers Rangpur Riders Durdanto Dhaka Fortune Barishal Comilla Victorians Sylhet Strikers

The league features several top Pakistani players including Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shoaib and Malik.

Who Leads Points Table?

As of Jan 23, eight matches of the BLP 2024 have been played so far with Khulna Tigers leading the chart with four points and 0.83 NRR.

The ninth game of the tournament will be placed between Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers on Jan 26.A total of 46 matches will be played throughout the tournament.

Following the completion of the double league round, top 04 (four) teams will play the Play-off matches.

The Final will be played between the winner Teams of 1st and 2nd Qualifier match. The winner team of the final match will be the Champion. In the case of no result in the final match; the participating teams will be declared Joint Champion.

Venues for BPL 2024 Matches

Matches will be held in Dhaka (SBNCS), Chittagong (ZACS) and Sylhet (SICS) with a total of seven (07) teams taking part. The team will represent: Chattogram Challengers (CC), Comilla Victorians (CV), Dhaka Dominators (DD), Fortune Barishal (FB), Khulna Tigers (KT), Rangpur Riders (RR) and Sylhet Strikers (SS).

BPL 2024 Live Streaming in Pakistan

Tapmad, Pakistan's top streaming platform, offers ad-free live streaming of BPL 2024 matches. Cricket lovers are required to subscribe to a suitable package to watch the matches.

Platform Android IOS Web Tapmad Link Link Link

It offers three packages Basic, Annual and Premium.

Basic Packages

Tapmade offers the Basic packages for Rs100 per month but it does not provide live streaming of sports channel. Therefore, you need to switch to other packages to enjoy the cricket matches

Annual Packages

The company offers this packages for Rs1,500 per year. It can be used on five devices at one time.

“With tapmad's Annual Pack you can be sure to avail the benefits of over 50 on-demand channels, all sports, tapmad Originals, and exclusives in the highest quality and enjoy connecting up to 5 simultaneous devices,” the company says.

Once subscribed, PKR 1,500 will be deducted from your account for the first year and after that the full price of PKR 2,400 will be charged annually.

Premium Package

The charges for the Premium package are Rs299 per month and it carries features same like the Annual package.