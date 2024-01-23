Search

Sports

BPL 2024: Bangladesh Premier League live streaming details

Web Desk
08:44 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
bpl 2024 teams
Source: Social media

LAHORE – The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2024, which is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, is in full swing. 

The tenth edition of the BPL features following seven franchises:

  1. Khulna Tigers 
  2. Chattogram Challengers
  3. Rangpur Riders
  4. Durdanto Dhaka
  5. Fortune Barishal
  6. Comilla Victorians
  7. Sylhet Strikers

The league features several top Pakistani players including Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shoaib and Malik. 

Who Leads Points Table?

As of Jan 23, eight matches of the BLP 2024 have been played so far with Khulna Tigers leading the chart with four points and 0.83 NRR. 

The ninth game of the tournament will be placed between Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers on Jan 26.A total of 46 matches will be played throughout the tournament. 

Following the completion of the double league round, top 04 (four) teams will play the Play-off matches. 

The Final will be played between the winner Teams of 1st and 2nd Qualifier match. The winner team of the final match will be the Champion. In the case of no result in the final match; the participating teams will be declared Joint Champion. 

Venues for BPL 2024 Matches 

Matches will be held in Dhaka (SBNCS), Chittagong (ZACS) and Sylhet (SICS) with a total of seven (07) teams taking part. The team will represent: Chattogram Challengers (CC), Comilla Victorians (CV), Dhaka Dominators (DD), Fortune Barishal (FB), Khulna Tigers (KT), Rangpur Riders (RR) and Sylhet Strikers (SS).

BPL 2024 Live Streaming in Pakistan

Tapmad, Pakistan's top streaming platform, offers ad-free live streaming of BPL 2024 matches. Cricket lovers are required to subscribe to a suitable package to watch the matches. 

Platform Android IOS Web
Tapmad  Link Link Link

It offers three packages Basic, Annual and Premium.

Basic Packages 

Tapmade offers the Basic packages for Rs100 per month but it does not provide live streaming of sports channel. Therefore, you need to switch to other packages to enjoy the cricket matches

Annual Packages 

The company offers this packages for Rs1,500 per year. It can be used on five devices at one time. 

“With tapmad's Annual Pack you can be sure to avail the benefits of over 50 on-demand channels, all sports, tapmad Originals, and exclusives in the highest quality and enjoy connecting up to 5 simultaneous devices,” the company says.

Once subscribed, PKR 1,500 will be deducted from your account for the first year and after that the full price of PKR 2,400 will be charged annually. 

Premium Package

The charges for the Premium package are Rs299 per month and it carries features same like the Annual package.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

07:58 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

PAK vs NZ 5th T20 live streaming: When and where to watch in Pakistan

04:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

BPL 2024: Shoaib Malik achieves another T20 milestone

02:58 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik reaches Bangladesh for BPL 2024 after marrying Sana Javed

09:19 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 live streaming : When and where to watch in Pakistan

09:48 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain banned for two years for breaching ...

10:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Free Live Streaming platforms for PAK VS NZ 3rd T20 2024

Sports

04:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi added to PCB governing body

10:55 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistan hockey team finishes fourth, fails to qualify for Paris ...

06:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Shaheen Afridi backs under-fire squad after T20 series loss against ...

08:28 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Big news for MMA players in Pakistan

09:36 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat New Zealand in fifth T20 to avoid whitewash

11:15 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Intervarsity Women's Cycling Championship concludes at Kinnaird ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Canadian court set to decide ban against adoptions from Pakistan: Details inside

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 23 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 281.45
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.15 752.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.1 915.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 734.76
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.25 324.75
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: