Gold prices plunge for third straight session in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold saw losses for third consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to reach Rs255,5000.

Similarly, the price of the precious commodity plunged by Rs429 to settle at Rs219,050.

The precious commodity also extended losses in the international market as per ounce price dropped by $17 to reach $2,393.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,900 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,486.28 without any change.

A day earlier, gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs256,000. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold decreased by Rs428 to reach Rs219,479.