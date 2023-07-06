Search

Immigration

Philippines introduces E-visa to allow visitors enjoy tropical bliss

Web Desk 11:44 AM | 6 Jul, 2023
MANILA - Philippines will be rolling out its e-visa system this year to facilitate foreigners who wish to visit the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Jesus Domingo confirmed that the e-visa system is scheduled for implementation by the third quarter of the year, or by end-September at the latest.

“The Philippine e-visa system will allow foreign nationals to apply for appropriate Philippine visas remotely through personal computers, laptops, and mobile devices,” Domingo said.

“This would make the visa application process faster, more efficient and convenient for foreign nationals who wish to visit the Philippines for touristic and business purposes,” he added.

The DFA is developing the online visa system in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Meanwhile, Secretary Ivan John Uy of the Department of Information and Communications Technology previously elaborated on the fears associated with the transformation and said expanding the program would take time, as “there is so much anti-fraud element that needs to be consolidated with the platform," and considering the processes needed to connect other nations with the system.

Philippines, located in Southeast Asia, is an archipelago consisting of over 7,000 tropical islands. Known for its stunning beaches, rich biodiversity, and vibrant culture, the country offers a diverse range of experiences. From historical sites like Intramuros to natural wonders like the Chocolate Hills, the Philippines is a captivating destination for travelers.

The country offers a myriad of captivating destinations, but below are five must-visit places that showcase the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage: Start with Palawan, home to the stunning landscapes of El Nido and Coron, where turquoise waters meet dramatic limestone cliffs. Explore the unique rice terraces of Banaue, a UNESCO World Heritage Site carved into the mountainside. Dive into the vibrant underwater world of Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, renowned for its pristine coral reefs. Discover the bustling streets and Spanish colonial architecture of historic Intramuros in Manila. Finally, unwind on the white sandy beaches of Boracay, known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant nightlife.

