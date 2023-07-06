Philippines introduces E-visa to allow visitors enjoy tropical bliss

MANILA - Philippines will be rolling out its e-visa system this year to facilitate foreigners who wish to visit the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Jesus Domingo confirmed that the e-visa system is scheduled for implementation by the third quarter of the year, or by end-September at the latest.

“The Philippine e-visa system will allow foreign nationals to apply for appropriate Philippine visas remotely through personal computers, laptops, and mobile devices,” Domingo said.

“This would make the visa application process faster, more efficient and convenient for foreign nationals who wish to visit the Philippines for touristic and business purposes,” he added.

The DFA is developing the online visa system in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Meanwhile, Secretary Ivan John Uy of the Department of Information and Communications Technology previously elaborated on the fears associated with the transformation and said expanding the program would take time, as “there is so much anti-fraud element that needs to be consolidated with the platform," and considering the processes needed to connect other nations with the system.

