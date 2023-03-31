Farhan Saeed, Hiba Bukhari to star in upcoming drama

Witnessing an upswing in her illustrious career, Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari is gearing up for another hit drama serial opposite the ever-charming singer-actor Farhan Saeed.
This will be the first time Bukhari and Saeed are sharing the screen opposite each other. Written and directed by Lollywood giants, the upcoming television serial is expected to be a blockbuster.
Previously, actress Dur-e-Fishan was roped in as the lead actor. Later, news broke out that she was no longer a part of the project, and Bukhari replaced her as the female lead. However, the reason for Dur-e-Fishan's departure from the project has not been disclosed yet.
Written by the acclaimed Hashim Nadeem, who penned the powerful Parizaad for Hum TV, and directed by Saife Hassan, the mind behind hit dramas like Sang e Mah and Ehd e Wafa, Jhok Sial is a highly anticipated production.
On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan.
Saeed, on the other hand, was recently seen in Love Vaccine, Mere Humsafar, Badshah Begum and Meri Shehzadi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
