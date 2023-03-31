Farhan Saeed, Hiba Bukhari to star in upcoming drama

Witnessing an upswing in her illustrious career, Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari is gearing up for another hit drama serial opposite the ever-charming singer-actor Farhan Saeed.

This will be the first time Bukhari and Saeed are sharing the screen opposite each other. Written and directed by Lollywood giants, the upcoming television serial is expected to be a blockbuster.

Previously, actress Dur-e-Fishan was roped in as the lead actor. Later, news broke out that she was no longer a part of the project, and Bukhari replaced her as the female lead. However, the reason for Dur-e-Fishan's departure from the project has not been disclosed yet.

Written by the acclaimed Hashim Nadeem, who penned the powerful Parizaad for Hum TV, and directed by Saife Hassan, the mind behind hit dramas like Sang e Mah and Ehd e Wafa, Jhok Sial is a highly anticipated production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan.

Saeed, on the other hand, was recently seen in Love Vaccine, Mere Humsafar, Badshah Begum and Meri Shehzadi.