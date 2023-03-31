OGRA cuts LPG price by Rs49 per kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday cut the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price by Rs49 per kg, to Rs229 per kg, for the month of April 2023.
According to the OGRA notification, the new price will take effect on April 1. As a result, the price of an 11.8 kg household LPG cylinder has decreased by Rs576 in the month of April. The domestic cylinder can now be purchased at a price of Rs2,702.
The price of a commercial cylinder has been cut by Rs 2,214 and it can be now purchased at Rs10,397 in the open market.
Previously, the 11.8 kg domestic cylinder was priced at Rs 3,278 and the commercial cylinder’s price was Rs12,611. The per kilogram price of LPG was Rs278 per kg.
According to the notification, LPG prices would be capped at a certain price at every stage of the supply chain.
However, producers, marketing companies and distributors may sell below the maximum price determined from time to time, it was added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
