OGRA cuts LPG price by Rs49 per kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday cut the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price by Rs49 per kg, to Rs229 per kg, for the month of April 2023.

According to the OGRA notification, the new price will take effect on April 1. As a result, the price of an 11.8 kg household LPG cylinder has decreased by Rs576 in the month of April. The domestic cylinder can now be purchased at a price of Rs2,702.

The price of a commercial cylinder has been cut by Rs 2,214 and it can be now purchased at Rs10,397 in the open market.

Previously, the 11.8 kg domestic cylinder was priced at Rs 3,278 and the commercial cylinder’s price was Rs12,611. The per kilogram price of LPG was Rs278 per kg.

According to the notification, LPG prices would be capped at a certain price at every stage of the supply chain.

However, producers, marketing companies and distributors may sell below the maximum price determined from time to time, it was added.