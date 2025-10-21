Pakistani delegation due in Kabul today for Security, Trade Talks after Ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – A high-level Pakistani delegation is due in the Afghan capital Kabul, carrying hopes of easing tensions and boosting trade between the two sides. The team will sit down with Afghan officials to discuss border management, the “One Document Regime,” and ways to improve cross-border movement.

In a dramatic move to stabilize the region, Pakistani delegation arrived in Kabul for high-stakes talks with Afghan officials on border security and trade. Officials stressed the visit was planned well in advance, but came at a tense moment after rthe ecent Torkham border closure, fueling speculation about a potential breakthrough.

The development comes as Pakistan and Afghanistan stunned the world by announcing an immediate ceasefire during Doha-mediated talks with Qatar and Turkiye. The landmark agreement is being hailed as a major step toward ending years of border tensions.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called the ceasefire new chapter in regional peace, and confirmed that both sides will reconvene in Istanbul on October 25 to cement the deal. He stressed that respecting each other’s sovereignty will be at the heart of these negotiations.

With promises of permanent mechanisms to maintain stability, experts say the move could redefine relations between the two neighbors and bring lasting peace to a historically volatile border.