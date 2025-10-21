Direct Flights to US from Pakistan soon as PIA expands horizons

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis living in America dreamed of hassle-free travel home but travelling over 6700 miles is not smooth, until now as dream is closer to reality.

Pakistan Aviation Minister announced national carrier to resume direct flights to the US after recent restart of flights to the United Kingdom.

With these moves, traveling from Pakistan to the world will soon be faster, easier, and more convenient than ever.

In this regard, negotiations with US aviation authorities are already showing progress, and approval could come soon, the government said.

This means smoother, faster travel for the thousands of Pakistanis living in North America who have long been waiting for hassle-free, direct flights. PIA officials say this move will significantly expand international travel options and connect Pakistanis to global routes like never before.

The largest airline of a country of 242 million is also teaming up with Etihad Airways in a new codeshare agreement, opening up more destinations and smoother connections for passengers.

The move will improve service quality, offer more flight options, and boost convenience for travelers, marking a major milestone in Pakistan’s aviation sector.