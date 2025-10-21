Crackdown begins on Housing Societies involved in Cheap Plot Scams

ISLAMABAD – A crackdown has been initiated against housing societies luring citizens with claims of cheap plots and file bookings for just a few thousand rupees, and depriving them of their hard earned money, especially overseas Pakistanis.

Competition Commission of Pakistan’s Marketing Intelligence Unit will take strict action against deceptive and misleading advertisements in the real estate sector.

Probe started against several housing societies in Lahore and other major cities. Many of these societies are accused of making false claims about NOCs (No Objection Certificates) and promising fake utility facilities such as electricity, gas, and water.

Authorities revealed that these societies often charge hidden development fees and entice buyers with unrealistic profit promises on unfinished projects.

Commission also turned its focus toward developers using celebrities in misleading promotional campaigns. Immediate action is being taken against such marketing tactics, while fake or edited images of development work used in advertisements will also be scrutinized.

These misleading marketing practices can attract a penalty of up to Rs75 million while affected citizens and buyers are encouraged to submit complaints and supporting evidence to the CCP to help bring fraudulent developers within the ambit of the law.