PIA takes off on new International Route from Lahore to Muscat

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the commencement of regular flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Muscat by the end of this month.

The first flight from Lahore is scheduled for October 29, followed by Islamabad on October 30. Both routes will operate using Airbus 320 aircraft.

According to the spokesperson of national air carrier, new routes are expected to boost the airline’s revenue and enhance travel facilities for passengers. Despite recent financial and administrative challenges, PIA has accelerated efforts to expand its air network and improve service quality.

Muscat route is part of PIA’s recovery and development strategy and aims to provide better travel options for Pakistanis living abroad.