Search

World

600-year-old mosque bulldozed in India’s Delhi

03:22 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
600-year-old mosque bulldozed in India’s Delhi
Source: social media

DELHI – A 600-year-old mosque in the Indian capital city was razed in an operation carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

On January 30, the Akhondji mosque in the Mehrauli neighbourhood was demolished along with the Behrul Uloom madrasa with the mosque’s Imam Zakir Hussain saying that the worship place was bulldozed without any prior legal notice.

He said that a huge number of police personnel were present when the DDA carried out the demolition operation, adding that his phone was also confiscated to prevent him from filming the incident.

The demolition of the mosque openly contradicts previous assurances given by the development authority to the Delhi High Court that it will not bulldoze any mosque or legally owned Waqf property in the area.

The incident has sparked massive criticism on social media with people demanding action against those involved in it.

Modi opens Ayodha Ram temple where once stood the historic Babri Mosque

Facebook Comments

World

10:43 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Delhi child suffering from cancer dies of suffocation after dipped in ...

11:25 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

OIC slams construction of Ram Mandir on site of Babri Masjid in India

01:23 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Myanmar army plane crashes in India

11:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

India to fence border with Myanmar to end visa-free movement

02:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Modi opens Ayodha Ram temple where once stood the historic Babri ...

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison ...

World

01:15 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

China reacts to killing of Pakistani citizens by Indian agents

11:32 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

US reacts to Imran Khan’s sentence in cipher case

08:27 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Israeli soldiers dig up over 2,000 Palestinian graves in Gaza 'in ...

10:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Indian movie star to launch own political party soon

12:20 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Is UK going to ban disposable vapes?

06:44 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace prize

Advertisement

Latest

03:22 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

600-year-old mosque bulldozed in India’s Delhi

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 2 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 281.95
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.39 751.39
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.51 917.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.49 327.99
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:31 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 2, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: