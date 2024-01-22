Modi opens Ayodha Ram temple where once stood the historic Babri Mosque

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a grand Hindu Ram temple in Ayodhya city at site of historic Babri mosque, which was razed by Hindu extremists in 1990s.
The demolition of the 16th-Century mosque had sparked nationwide riots in which nearly 2,000 people lost their lives
The prime minister attended the inauguration ceremony, called Pran Pratishtha, in the flashpoint city. A huge number of guests, including film starts and cricketers, attended the event.
However, most of the Indian opposition boycotted the inauguration, saying the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was using it woo voters as the general elections are also due in India in coming months. They said the BJP will seek votes from people in the name of temple as 80% of the population belongs to Hindu religion.
The construction of the temple cost $217 million, which the temple trust says it's been funded from private donations.
The inauguration ceremony was broadcast on television showing Modi performing religious rituals inside the temple along with priests and Mohan Bhagwat, head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Only the ground floor of the Hindu temple was opened while the rest of the structure is expected to be completed only by the end of the year.
In September 2020, a court in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has acquitted all 32 accused including former deputy Prime Minister L. K Advani involved in attacking and razing Babri mosque.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.