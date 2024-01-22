Search

World

Modi opens Ayodha Ram temple where once stood the historic Babri Mosque

02:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
Modi opens Ayodha Ram temple where once stood the historic Babri Mosque
Source: social media

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a grand Hindu Ram temple in Ayodhya city at site of historic Babri mosque, which was razed by Hindu extremists in 1990s.

The demolition of the 16th-Century mosque had sparked nationwide riots in which nearly 2,000 people lost their lives

The prime minister attended the inauguration ceremony, called Pran Pratishtha, in the flashpoint city. A huge number of guests, including film starts and cricketers, attended the event.

However, most of the Indian opposition boycotted the inauguration, saying the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was using it woo voters as the general elections are also due in India in coming months.  They said the BJP will seek votes from people in the name of temple as 80% of the population belongs to Hindu religion.

The construction of the temple cost $217 million, which the temple trust says it's been funded from private donations.

The inauguration ceremony was broadcast on television showing Modi performing religious rituals inside the temple along with priests and Mohan Bhagwat, head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Only the ground floor of the Hindu temple was opened while the rest of the structure is expected to be completed only by the end of the year.

In September 2020, a court in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has acquitted all 32 accused including former deputy Prime Minister L. K Advani involved in attacking and razing Babri mosque.

Pakistan slams Modi for laying foundation of temple at Babri Masjid site

Facebook Comments

World

02:06 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

India's non-Muslim delegation makes 'historic' visit to holy places ...

08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Narendra Modi takes a dip in the Arabian Sea 

07:18 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

New Jersey imam shot dead outside mosque

11:53 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Israeli troops record video as they desecrate, blow up Gaza mosque

02:12 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

American Sikhs seek Modi's prosecution as FBI director visit India

10:41 AM | 17 Nov, 2023

Wanted: Controversial Canadian-Indian businessman Sri Ram Tumuluri

World

12:31 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Four passengers 'survive' as Russian plane crashes in Afghanistan

02:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Fact Check: Did an Indian plane crash in northeastern Afghanistan?

06:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Iran holds air defence exercise after Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes

09:32 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Over 140 killed in last 24 hours as Israeli forces move closer to ...

03:37 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

North Korea tests underwater nuclear weapons system in response to US ...

07:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Mexico, Chile ask ICC to investigate potential crimes amid ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:07 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Security forces kill seven terrorists near Pak-Afghan border in Zhob

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 22nd January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: