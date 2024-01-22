Modi opens Ayodha Ram temple where once stood the historic Babri Mosque

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a grand Hindu Ram temple in Ayodhya city at site of historic Babri mosque, which was razed by Hindu extremists in 1990s.

The demolition of the 16th-Century mosque had sparked nationwide riots in which nearly 2,000 people lost their lives

The prime minister attended the inauguration ceremony, called Pran Pratishtha, in the flashpoint city. A huge number of guests, including film starts and cricketers, attended the event.

However, most of the Indian opposition boycotted the inauguration, saying the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was using it woo voters as the general elections are also due in India in coming months. They said the BJP will seek votes from people in the name of temple as 80% of the population belongs to Hindu religion.

The construction of the temple cost $217 million, which the temple trust says it's been funded from private donations.

The inauguration ceremony was broadcast on television showing Modi performing religious rituals inside the temple along with priests and Mohan Bhagwat, head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Only the ground floor of the Hindu temple was opened while the rest of the structure is expected to be completed only by the end of the year.

In September 2020, a court in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has acquitted all 32 accused including former deputy Prime Minister L. K Advani involved in attacking and razing Babri mosque.