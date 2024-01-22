Search

Pakistan

Islamabad's top cop shares video message over security threats to schools, varsities

03:17 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
Islamabad's top cop shares video message over security threats to schools, varsities
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has advised against closing educational institutions over security concerns, saying situation in the federal capital in “under control”.

The top police officer in a video message shared on X said that the situation currently was not such serious that schedule of schools, colleges and universities were changed or routine life was disrupted.

The message comes after authorities in Pakistan's capital shut down three key universities for indefinite period over security threats.

Reports in local media said security agencies conducted a search operation in the outskirts of capital late Sunday, and later Bahria University, Air University, and National Defence University were closed.

Varsity students were informed about the closure by administration in late-night messages.

Reports further said final examinations of university students have also been affected due to sudden closure.

Referring to the reports regarding the closure of univarsities, IGP Akbar Nasir Khan highlighted that the security situation in Islamabad is under control, adding that there was complete ban on illegal gatherings in the city.

He also asked to follow the verified accounts of the capital police for any information regarding law and order situation instead of paying heed to rumours.

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

