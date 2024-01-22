Search

Pakistan fully committed to CPEC, 'One China' policy

03:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support China on all core issues, including the “One China” Policy, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.

The president reaffirmed it during a meeting with China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is currently in Pakistan on an official visit. The statement from the president comes after the two elections in the Taiwan region in 2024.

Foreign Office spokesperson also issued a statement, saying Pakistan's policy on Taiwan is consistent and clear -- Taiwan is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China.

Several other countries, including Maldives, Cambodia, Syria, Brazil, reaffirmed their adherence to the one-China principle.

During the meeting, President Alvi said that China was a very dear friend that had always supported Pakistan during difficult times. He highlighted that CPEC projects had contributed to the economic development of Pakistan, besides helping meet its energy needs.

The President stated that Pakistan was fully committed to the high-quality development of CPEC, adding that the Chinese support in the next phase of CPEC would be crucial for Pakistan’s industrial development.

He remarked that economic cooperation between the two friendly countries would further cement bilateral ties. He appreciated the Chinese support in stabilising Pakistan’s economy.

The president said that Pakistan wanted to learn from the Chinese experience in IT, education, health, agriculture, and poverty alleviation for its socio-economic development.

He remarked that Pakistan and China held similar views on various regional and international issues and cooperated at different fora.

The visiting Chinese official said that Pakistan and China had a long history of friendly relations which would continue to grow stronger. He said that CPEC had yielded fruitful results, adding that both the countries had huge potential for increasing cooperation in various fields.

