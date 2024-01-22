Security forces kill seven terrorists near Pak-Afghan border in Zhob

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed seven terrorists during an exchange of fire in Sambaza Sector of Zhob district near the Pakistan Afghan border.

ISPR said the exchange of fire took place during an intelligence-based operation on Monday.

“Own troops effectively surrounded and engaged the fleeing terrorists. Resultantly, seven terrorists were sent to hell who remained actively involved in terrorists activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians,” it said.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it added.