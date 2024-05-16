Search

Apple working on new technology to let people use their iPhone, iPad using eyes

iOs users will be able to control their phones by noticing where they look

Web Desk
10:58 AM | 16 May, 2024
Apple working on new technology to let people use their iPhone, iPad using eyes

Apple's design and cutting edge features are often seen as leading industry. The hardware excellence helped Apple maintain its position as a leader in the smartphone market, and now the tech giant is working on new technology to let people use their phones without touching them.

The company is set to introduce a new feature called Eye Tracking, which is powered by AI, and it will allow iPad and iPhone users to control their devices with just gaze. 

The new ground breaking feature is aimed at individuals with physical disabilities, and will use the front-facing camera for setup and calibration without accessing or sharing any data.

Users can navigate using Dwell Control, which tracks how long the eyes focus on various controls, enabling access to physical buttons and gestures. This inclusive design aligns with Apple's longstanding commitment to accessibility, as highlighted by CEO Tim Cook.

Eye Tracking will be integrated into iOS and iPadOS without requiring additional hardware, Apple said.

The company further announced other accessibility-focused updates, including Music Haptics for deaf or hard-of-hearing users, Vocal Shortcuts for launching Siri shortcuts using custom phrases, and a Listen for Atypical Speech feature to recognize a wider range of speech patterns.

Another feature, Vehicle Motion Cues, displays moving dots on device screens to indicate a vehicle's direction, helping alleviate motion sickness. These updates were rolled out ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

10:58 AM | 16 May, 2024

12:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

02:53 PM | 15 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 16 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

