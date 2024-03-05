Instagram, Facebook are down globally!

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Business are experiencing server issues globally as users are reporting page loading problems.

Citing a website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users, Reuters said there were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook and more than 40,000 reports for Instagram. The disruptions started around 10:00 am ET, according to the website.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

The status dashboard of Meta showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, the website which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

The Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage was among the top trending topics on X, with several users saying they had suddenly been logged out of the Meta-owned social media platforms.