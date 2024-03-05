Instagram, Facebook are down globally!

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Business are experiencing server issues globally as users are reporting page loading problems.
Citing a website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users, Reuters said there were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook and more than 40,000 reports for Instagram. The disruptions started around 10:00 am ET, according to the website.
"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.
The status dashboard of Meta showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, the website which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.
The Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage was among the top trending topics on X, with several users saying they had suddenly been logged out of the Meta-owned social media platforms.
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.69
|750.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.12
|914.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.05
|318.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
