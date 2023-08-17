India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 tickets prices

LAHORE – The online sale of match tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup 2023 began on Thursday, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board.

This second phase of ticket sales will include the high-voltage fixture between Pakistan and India on September 2 as the tournament is set to begin on August 30.

The tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk as the cricket board has shared details of ticket prices for the PAKvsIND match.

⌛️ The wait is over, cricket fans!

???? Second batch of #AsiaCup2023 tickets is now available!

????️ Don't miss the ???????? ???? ???????? match on 2 September. Get yours at https://t.co/zWbaG5uppZ#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/xf0Q5IDMtL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 17, 2023

Nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final. The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 31 August.

Last week, the tickets for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan were put on sale. The tournament kicks off in Multan when the hosts Pakistan play Nepal on 30 August.

“For Pakistan Vs India up to 2 Tickets may be purchased on one Identity Card / Passport,” the PCB said in statement.