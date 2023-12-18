Sisi wins 89.6% of votes to become presient of Egypt for third term

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi easily won a third term as president of Egypt in a contest in which he had no formidable opponents.
He declared the outcome a rejection of the "inhumane war" being waged on Gaza, his neighbour.
He received 89.6% of the vote in the election, which was conducted while Egypt attempts to control the possibility of a spillover from the conflict near its Sinai Peninsula and battles a lingering economic crisis.
A number of voters stated that the escalation of hostilities in Gaza had prompted them to cast their ballots for Sisi. Sisi has consistently positioned himself as the guardian of stability in an unstable country, a claim that has been persuasive as seen by the financial backing his administration receives from Western and Gulf friends.
In a speech shortly after the results were declared, Sisi stated, "Egyptians lined up to vote not just to choose their president for the next term, but to express their rejection of this inhumane war to the entire world."
He described the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that rules Gaza, as Egypt's main problem and said that Egypt had to do all in its power to put an end to it.
Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.3
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.
The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.
The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
