Search

Lifestyle

Shiraz Uppal wants to set an example after 'Funkari' fiasco

Noor Fatima
11:20 PM | 18 Dec, 2023
Aima Baig Shiraz Uppal

When the Rent Free singer, Pakistani music artist Aima Baig, made waves on the internet for her hit single Funkari, Shiraz Uppal wanted due credit but Baig didn't give any and this led to an online spat between the two. Although both parties clarified, Uppal revealed more about the situation.

Previously, Baig had spoken to a local media outlet stating that "she and late Shakeel Sohail had written the song Funkari." Uppal suggested that the statement had been "misquoted."

Uppal took to Instagram and shared a story stating, "She forgot to give the due credit that's already mentioned by Universal Music India on her YouTube credits."

He added, "Get your facts right lady. Shakeel Sohail passed away 6 months prior to this song and the last he co-wrote with me was another single for you named "Faraq Faraq."

The renowned lyricist, Sohail, passed away in June 2020 due to a heart attack. "Funkari was written, composed and produced by me," Uppal claimed, adding that she just came "to sing it that only took 3 hours."

Uppal recently made a guest appearance in Bakamal where he spilled the beans about the matter. The signer emphasized that the music industry was full of individuals who would not give due credit to the real maestro behind their hit songs. Uppal also said that he has worked with music giants like Atif Aslam and thus called out Baig as he wanted to set a precedent for others.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Jul-2023/aima-baig-clears-up-funkari-feud-with-shiraz-uppal

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:44 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Glamour galore: Celebrities set the ramp ablaze at Bridal Couture ...

09:30 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Has Himanshi Khurana embraced Islam after breakup with Asim Riaz?

11:54 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Bigg Boss 13 couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz announce breakup ...

11:45 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Zarnab Fatima lands in hospital soon after marriage, Laraib Khan ...

06:08 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Zubab Rana turns heads as she poses in a chic zebra set

10:56 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Another Pakistani cricketer set to get hitched this week

Advertisement

Latest

11:55 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Sonya Hussyn shares stunning photos with fans

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th December 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 18 Dec 2023

Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 December 2023

The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.

The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: