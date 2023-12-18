Shiraz Uppal wants to set an example after 'Funkari' fiasco

When the Rent Free singer, Pakistani music artist Aima Baig, made waves on the internet for her hit single Funkari, Shiraz Uppal wanted due credit but Baig didn't give any and this led to an online spat between the two. Although both parties clarified, Uppal revealed more about the situation.

Previously, Baig had spoken to a local media outlet stating that "she and late Shakeel Sohail had written the song Funkari." Uppal suggested that the statement had been "misquoted."

Uppal took to Instagram and shared a story stating, "She forgot to give the due credit that's already mentioned by Universal Music India on her YouTube credits."

He added, "Get your facts right lady. Shakeel Sohail passed away 6 months prior to this song and the last he co-wrote with me was another single for you named "Faraq Faraq."

The renowned lyricist, Sohail, passed away in June 2020 due to a heart attack. "Funkari was written, composed and produced by me," Uppal claimed, adding that she just came "to sing it that only took 3 hours."

Uppal recently made a guest appearance in Bakamal where he spilled the beans about the matter. The signer emphasized that the music industry was full of individuals who would not give due credit to the real maestro behind their hit songs. Uppal also said that he has worked with music giants like Atif Aslam and thus called out Baig as he wanted to set a precedent for others.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Jul-2023/aima-baig-clears-up-funkari-feud-with-shiraz-uppal