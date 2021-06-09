Ali Sethi and Nicolas Jaar pay tribute to Palestinians

The mystical poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz paves its way in our hearts once again as singer Ali Sethi lends his voice to pay tribute to the people of Palestine along with Chilean-American composer Nicolas Jaar.

Penned by Faiz in 1979, in protest against tyranny every word still hit home. An ode to the suffering in Palestine, Ali Sethi croons the masterpiece seamlessly which is a mix between two legendary pieces namely Hum Dekhenge and Aaj Bazar Mein Pa Bajola Chalo.

Yakjehti Mein is a heart-wrenching display of support for the oppressed people of Palestine, in light of Israel’s recent aggression against the people.

“Faiz was inspired to write Hum Dekhenge by a number of events which included the Israeli occupation. He was in Beirut in 1979 and had witnessed it firsthand. I told Nicolas this and said that I would be singing a few lines and sending them to him. The next day, he sent me back his version, with a beat added to the words,” Sethi told the local outlet.

Delving into the details about the fusion of the two classics, Sethi said: “It was an unorthodox mix of music but Nicolas felt that it went well with my words. The part where the beat paces up sounded to me like a march or a procession, which is why I suggested a second poem by Faiz to be sung to its tune.”