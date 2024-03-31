Muslims observe Aitekaf in Pakistan

Like other parts of the world, Muslims in Pakistan also observed Aitekaf.
Aitekaf, observed during the final 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan, involves solitary prayer and reflection to seek the blessings of Almighty Allah, following the tradition set by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Starting from the 20th day of Ramadan, men will seclude themselves within mosques, while women will dedicate themselves to prayer within their homes.
The term "Aitekaf" translates to "devotion to a thing and sticking to it."
Following the Asr prayer on Sunday (today), millions of believers commenced their Aitekaf. Mosques across the nation have made special arrangements to accommodate men observing Aitekaf, while some mosques and philanthropists have arranged for sehri and iftar meals for participants.
In Lahore, hundreds of individuals observed Aitekaf in prominent mosques such as Data Sahib Mosque, Badshahi Mosque, and Minhajul Quran Mosque of Tahirul Qadri.
Aitekaf concludes upon the sighting of the Shawwal moon.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
