Pakistan

Muslims observe Aitekaf in Pakistan

Web Desk
08:49 PM | 31 Mar, 2024
Muslims observe Aitekaf in Pakistan

 Like other parts of the world, Muslims in Pakistan also observed Aitekaf. 

Aitekaf, observed during the final 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan, involves solitary prayer and reflection to seek the blessings of Almighty Allah, following the tradition set by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). 

Starting from the 20th day of Ramadan, men will seclude themselves within mosques, while women will dedicate themselves to prayer within their homes.

The term "Aitekaf" translates to "devotion to a thing and sticking to it."

Following the Asr prayer on Sunday (today), millions of believers commenced their Aitekaf. Mosques across the nation have made special arrangements to accommodate men observing Aitekaf, while some mosques and philanthropists have arranged for sehri and iftar meals for participants.

In Lahore, hundreds of individuals observed Aitekaf in prominent mosques such as Data Sahib Mosque, Badshahi Mosque, and Minhajul Quran Mosque of Tahirul Qadri.

Aitekaf concludes upon the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 31 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.85
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

