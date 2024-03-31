Muslims observe Aitekaf in Pakistan

Like other parts of the world, Muslims in Pakistan also observed Aitekaf.

Aitekaf, observed during the final 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan, involves solitary prayer and reflection to seek the blessings of Almighty Allah, following the tradition set by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Starting from the 20th day of Ramadan, men will seclude themselves within mosques, while women will dedicate themselves to prayer within their homes.

The term "Aitekaf" translates to "devotion to a thing and sticking to it."

Following the Asr prayer on Sunday (today), millions of believers commenced their Aitekaf. Mosques across the nation have made special arrangements to accommodate men observing Aitekaf, while some mosques and philanthropists have arranged for sehri and iftar meals for participants.

In Lahore, hundreds of individuals observed Aitekaf in prominent mosques such as Data Sahib Mosque, Badshahi Mosque, and Minhajul Quran Mosque of Tahirul Qadri.

Aitekaf concludes upon the sighting of the Shawwal moon.