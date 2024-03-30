Search

Pakistan

Punjab Assembly approves supplementary budget with outlay over Rs600 billion

07:35 PM | 30 Mar, 2024
Punjab Assembly approves supplementary budget with outlay over Rs600 billion
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly on Saturday approved supplementary budget worth over Rs600 billion for the year 2022-23.

All supplementary budget demands were approved amid opposition protest. Punjab Finance Minister Mujtab Shajaur Rehman tabled the budget.

Following the approval of the budget, finance Minister Rehman also announced one month's basic salary as honorarium for the assembly employees.

The provincial assembly has approved Rs23.251 billion in wake of Jails and Convict Settlements’ supplementary budget while Rs6.38 billion were approved in wake of public health. 

In the supplementary budget 2022-23, Rs664 million was approved for miscellaneous departments. 

After the budget approval, Punjab Assembly deputy speaker adjourned the session for indefinite period.

