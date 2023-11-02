  

Search

BusinessPakistan

Latest update here for extension in date of income tax return filing

Web Desk
10:14 AM | 2 Nov, 2023
Latest update here for extension in date of income tax return filing
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The country’s apex tax collection authority, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), has announced that there will be no extension of the deadline for submitting income tax returns as a one-month extension was given, which expired by the end of October.

FBR earlier announced October 30 as the last date for filing income tax returns and now the date has not been extended.

Media reports suggest that 29 lac Pakistanis filed their income tax returns, while business community officials called on tax collection authority to consider a one-month extension, in relief for those people who failed to follow the deadline amid economic hardships.

Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) said an extension in deadline would assist individuals in fulfilling their tax obligations besides helping increase in number of active tax filers.

Amid the requests from concerned people, FBR has denied giving additional time to file income tax returns. Taxpayers are advised to follow the deadline to avoid any penalties or legal consequences.

As of the first four months of FY23-24, FBR collected an impressive Rs2748 billion in revenue, the amount surpasses the set revenue target of Rs2682 billion.

FBR official clarifies reports about imposition of income tax on people earning Rs50,000 or less

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:22 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan November 2023 update

11:55 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Here's how to verify any vehicle in Pakistan online

01:05 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Karachi weather update: Check latest forecast for port city here

09:01 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, ...

09:59 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Here is how to verify your driving license in Pakistan online

11:52 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Afghan refugees in Pakistan continue to return home as deadline ends ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:22 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan November 2023 update

Horoscope

08:40 AM | 2 Nov, 2023

Daily horoscope - 2 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates here

Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank however the local unit remained stable in open market on Thursday.

The roller-coaster ride for the Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro rrate stands at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 344
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases despite negative trend in international market

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 2 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs212,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs194,333 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs166,609.

In global market, bullion witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Karachi PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Islamabad PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Peshawar PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Quetta PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Sialkot PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Attock PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Gujranwala PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Jehlum PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Multan PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Bahawalpur PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Gujrat PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Nawabshah PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Chakwal PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Hyderabad PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Nowshehra PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Sargodha PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Faisalabad PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Mirpur PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: