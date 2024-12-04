Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Peshawar High Court grants protective bail to PTI leader Zartaj Gul

Peshawar High Court Grants Protective Bail to PTI Leader Zartaj Gul

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued an order preventing the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul in connection with the cases registered against her.

The decision came during a hearing presided over by PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed. The court was reviewing Zartaj Gul’s request for protective bail.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted Zartaj Gul 21 days of protective bail and directed authorities not to arrest her in the registered cases during this period.

The ruling offers temporary legal relief to the PTI leader, allowing her time to address the cases while ensuring protection from immediate detention. This decision underscores the judiciary’s role in upholding due process and providing safeguards for individuals facing legal challenges.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 278.9
Euro EUR 288.85 291.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.35 351.85
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.6 741.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.2 200.6
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 39.01 39.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.36 35.71
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.95 904.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.93 62.53
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.27 164.27
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.88 25.18
Omani Riyal OMR 718 726.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.65 76.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Krona SEK 25.2 25.5
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search