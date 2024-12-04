Peshawar High Court grants protective bail to PTI leader Zartaj Gul

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued an order preventing the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul in connection with the cases registered against her.

The decision came during a hearing presided over by PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed. The court was reviewing Zartaj Gul’s request for protective bail.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted Zartaj Gul 21 days of protective bail and directed authorities not to arrest her in the registered cases during this period.

The ruling offers temporary legal relief to the PTI leader, allowing her time to address the cases while ensuring protection from immediate detention. This decision underscores the judiciary’s role in upholding due process and providing safeguards for individuals facing legal challenges.