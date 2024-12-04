Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PCB rewards Blind Cricket World Cup winners with 10 million rupees

Pcb Rewards Blind Cricket World Cup Winners With 10 Million Rupees

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, met with the victorious Blind Cricket World Cup team and awarded them a cheque for 10 million rupees in recognition of their remarkable achievement.

The triumphant team visited the PCB headquarters at the invitation of Mr. Naqvi, where they were presented with a cheque for 10 million rupees by the PCB Chairman. Additionally, two crore rupees in expenses incurred during the tournament were also covered by the PCB.

During the meeting, Mr. Naqvi praised the team’s extraordinary performance, stating, “The blind cricket team is truly commendable, having won all seven of their matches and remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.” He emphasized that the PCB had worked on improving team structures in a short span of time and expressed his commitment to supporting blind cricket alongside other important formats like Under-19, Pakistan Shaheens, and women’s cricket.

Mr. Naqvi assured the players that the PCB would continue to provide them with all necessary support, ensuring they have the resources they need for future challenges. “We hope to see you perform equally well in upcoming matches and tournaments,” he said.

He also mentioned that major events such as the Champions Trophy were on the horizon, and expressed optimism about Pakistan’s success in those tournaments, saying, “We hope for Allah’s blessings as we move forward in these upcoming challenges.”

In closing, the Chairman lauded the blind cricket team’s flawless record, saying, “Your achievement of winning all seven matches and remaining undefeated is a tremendous accomplishment. You have made Pakistan proud.”

This recognition underscores the PCB’s ongoing commitment to all forms of cricket, including the blind cricket team, ensuring their continued growth and support.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 278.9
Euro EUR 288.85 291.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.35 351.85
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.6 741.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.2 200.6
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 39.01 39.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.36 35.71
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.95 904.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.93 62.53
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.27 164.27
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.88 25.18
Omani Riyal OMR 718 726.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.65 76.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Krona SEK 25.2 25.5
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search