Pcb Rewards Blind Cricket World Cup Winners With 10 Million Rupees

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, met with the victorious Blind Cricket World Cup team and awarded them a cheque for 10 million rupees in recognition of their remarkable achievement.

The triumphant team visited the PCB headquarters at the invitation of Mr. Naqvi, where they were presented with a cheque for 10 million rupees by the PCB Chairman. Additionally, two crore rupees in expenses incurred during the tournament were also covered by the PCB.

During the meeting, Mr. Naqvi praised the team’s extraordinary performance, stating, “The blind cricket team is truly commendable, having won all seven of their matches and remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.” He emphasized that the PCB had worked on improving team structures in a short span of time and expressed his commitment to supporting blind cricket alongside other important formats like Under-19, Pakistan Shaheens, and women’s cricket.

Mr. Naqvi assured the players that the PCB would continue to provide them with all necessary support, ensuring they have the resources they need for future challenges. “We hope to see you perform equally well in upcoming matches and tournaments,” he said.

He also mentioned that major events such as the Champions Trophy were on the horizon, and expressed optimism about Pakistan’s success in those tournaments, saying, “We hope for Allah’s blessings as we move forward in these upcoming challenges.”

In closing, the Chairman lauded the blind cricket team’s flawless record, saying, “Your achievement of winning all seven matches and remaining undefeated is a tremendous accomplishment. You have made Pakistan proud.”

This recognition underscores the PCB’s ongoing commitment to all forms of cricket, including the blind cricket team, ensuring their continued growth and support.