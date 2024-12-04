Former Navy Chief Admiral Yastur ul Haq Malik passes away

Admiral Yastur ul Haq Malik, the former Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan, passed away on Wednesday in Lahore.

Admiral Malik, who was commissioned into the Pakistan Navy in 1954, made significant contributions to the country’s defense, serving with distinction in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. His leadership and expertise were pivotal during his tenure as the Chief of Naval Staff from 1988 to 1991.

Following his passing, both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari expressed their condolences. In their statements, they recognized Admiral Malik’s invaluable services to Pakistan’s defense and security, emphasizing that his legacy would remain unforgettable.

Admiral Malik’s passing has left the nation in mourning, with many acknowledging his pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s naval forces.