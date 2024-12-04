Woman murdered and burned after acid attack on private areas in Sanghar

In a harrowing incident, a woman’s body was discovered in a forest within the Sanjhoro police jurisdiction, with authorities confirming she was subjected to severe violence before her death.

According to police reports, the body was recovered following a tip-off. The victim, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, was transferred to the Taluka Hospital for examination.

Dr. Shabbir Chhina, the hospital’s medical superintendent, revealed that the woman had been brutally killed. Preliminary findings suggest she was shot, and acid was poured on her private parts before her body was set on fire.

“This is a heinous crime of unimaginable cruelty,” stated Dr. Chhina.

Police have launched a comprehensive investigation, exploring multiple angles to identify the perpetrators and uncover the motives behind the crime.

The shocking incident has sent ripples of outrage through the local community, calling attention to the need for swift justice and stricter measures against such acts of violence.