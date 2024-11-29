EASA lifts ban on PIA flights to Europe: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD – Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have lifted the ban on PIA flights to Europe.

Calling it a historic day, Khawaja Asif credited this achievement to the Ministry of Aviation’s dedicated efforts.

He emphasised that the success was made possible by ensuring compliance with international aviation safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

It is noteworthy that EASA had suspended PIA’s flights to European countries on June 30, 2020, following revelations about fake pilot licenses.

However, government efforts temporarily lifted the suspension, allowing PIA to operate flights until July 3, 2020.