Couple exiled by Jirga for love marriage murdered in Karachi

KARACHI – A couple, who had been exiled from Bajaur due to their love marriage, was murdered in Karachi through gunfire.

The incident occurred in the Old City Area near Napier Police Station, where a man and woman were shot dead. Police confirmed that the couple was killed for marrying of their own choice.

On Thursday, two individuals, including the woman, were shot and killed by unknown armed assailants near Meva Shah Mosque.

The male victim was identified as Atallah, son of Pir Muhammad Khan. Initially, the identity of the woman remained unknown, but later, it was confirmed that she was Rahadia, also known as Sumerin, daughter of Mohammad Gul.

According to the SHO of Napier, the victims were originally from Bajaur Agency and had gotten married two years ago against family wishes. After their marriage, they moved from Lahore to Karachi, where they stayed at a private hotel in Lyari and later rented a house near Meva Shah Mosque in Napier.

The couple had arrived in a rickshaw from a shopping mall near Clifton Sea View the day of the incident. They were shot by unknown assailants on a motorcycle as they reached Lyari.

Atallah’s cousin informed the police that the couple had been exiled by local elders through a jirga for their love marriage.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified armed assailants based on the statement of Atallah’s cousin, Asfandyar. The victims’ bodies have been handed over to the cousin after legal procedures, and further investigations are underway.