Educational emergency declared in Balochistan

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has announced an educational emergency throughout the province, aiming to enhance the quality of education and address critical issues in the education sector.
According to official statements, this initiative will involve key stakeholders such as District Education Officers, Headmasters, and senior teachers, who will be stationed at their designated locations to ensure the effective implementation of emergency measures.
The announcement stresses the importance of maintaining full attendance and active participation, with no duty station to be left unattended without prior notice. This proactive approach aims to streamline administrative processes and promote accountability at all levels within the education system.
As part of the emergency protocols, deputy commissioners in each district will conduct daily visits to three schools, generating comprehensive reports on various aspects of educational infrastructure, teaching quality, and student engagement.
These reports will serve as crucial feedback for ongoing improvement strategies and resource allocation.
The declaration of an educational emergency in Balochistan underscores a commitment to prioritising education as a fundamental pillar of societal development.
Targeted interventions are designed to uplift educational standards and create a conducive learning environment for students across the province.
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
