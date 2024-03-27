Search

Lifestyle

Jana Malik goes under the knife in Canada

Web Desk
09:17 PM | 27 Mar, 2024
Jana Malik goes under the knife in Canada

Former actor Jana Malik underwent medical surgery at the hospital in Canada.
Taking to Instagram, the actress shared various videos showing that she is present at the hospital. She stated that her surgery was successful and now she is recovering.
The actress did not share any information about her surgery and illness with her fans.
Jana Malik wrote that after recovering, she will provide complete information about her condition in a video.
She shared the video with a caption, “Hospital Update: Thank you so much for your prayers. They worked ! Surgery is done, and I am on the road to recovery . I am blessed to have such a huge & special family that cares for me in this way. Thank you!.”

