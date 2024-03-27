Is Sara Ali Khan stepping into politics? 

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who portrayed a freedom fighter in her recent film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', has hinted at the possibility of entering into politics.
During a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Sara Ali Khan, who depicted the role of Gandhian freedom fighter Usha Mehta in her latest biopic released on Amazon Prime Video, was asked if she plans to pursue a career in politics in real life. To this, she responded, "Yes, she does."
In an earlier interview, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor also suggested, "I have a degree in history and political science, so I may consider entering politics later in life, although it's not a backup plan."
"I am not leaving [the film industry], and as long as people give me the opportunity to work in Bollywood, I will continue to do so," Khan further assured.
In addition to her role in the historical biopic 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', Khan was also featured in Netflix's star-studded mystery thriller 'Murder Mubarak', directed by Homi Adajania.
Sara Ali Khan credits her single mother, Amrita Singh, for shaping her life, stating, "'I realized nobody is going to do anything for you."
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.