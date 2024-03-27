Search

Pakistan

Benazir Kafalat Program 2024: How to check your eligibility?

Web Desk
11:27 PM | 27 Mar, 2024
Benazir Kafalat Program 2024: How to check your eligibility?

Benazir Kafalat Program, an Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT) scheme of BISP, aims to alleviate poverty in Pakistan -- a country of more 230 million people.

 Families can avail themselves of the enhanced rate of Rs10,500 by registering and confirming eligibility at the nearest MobiCash location to get the facility of Benazir Kafalat Program.

If you haven't yet enrolled, you will receive full assistance through the Benazir Kafalat program. Unsure how to register? This article provides guidance for registration. 

Enrollment in Benazir Kafalat Program

Enrolling in the program is straightforward with numerous tehsil offices nationwide. Registering is hassle-free, and you only need to bring your original ID card. The agent will conduct a dynamic search using your ID to determine eligibility. Once registered, you'll receive a notification on your mobile confirming eligibility. 

If deemed eligible, you can claim the funds at the nearest location. Remember, all messages will be sent from 8171; beware of messages from other numbers and refrain from sharing personal information.

Check your eligibility through 8171

If you've registered but haven't received assistance yet, don't worry. You can now check your payments online. The government of Pakistan has introduced an SMS portal where you can verify your eligibility from the comfort of your home. 

Simply send a message with your ID card number to 8171 from your registered phone number. You'll receive detailed information about your payment eligibility, and if qualified, you can collect your payment from the nearest cash register.

Submitting Documentation

Once you have completed the online registration form, you may need to submit supporting documents to verify your eligibility. These documents typically include your Computerized National Identity Card, proof of income, and household information.

Application Review

After you have submitted your registration and documents, your application will undergo a thorough review process. This step ensures that all the information provided is accurate and meets the requirements of the program.

Confirmation of Eligibility

Following the review process, you will receive confirmation of your eligibility for the Kafalat Program. This confirmation will provide details regarding the amount of financial aid you are entitled to receive.

Disbursement of Financial Aid

Upon confirmation of eligibility, you will receive your financial aid through the designated disbursement method. This may involve bank transfers or other payment options specified by the program's guidelines.

The Benazir Kafalat Program offers a simple online registration process for individuals in need of financial assistance. By following these steps and meeting the eligibility criteria, you can qualify for support and contribute to poverty alleviation efforts in Pakistan. Apply today to secure your financial assistance through the Kafalat Program!

