Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra, a same-sex couple of Pakistani and Indian social media influencers residing in the United States, have recently made headlines by announcing the end of their relationship just before their planned marriage.
They took to their individual Instagram accounts, platforms where they initially gained internet fame five years ago through a viral photoshoot, to convey this news.
In a heartfelt statement, Malik disclosed that she had been unfaithful to Chakra a few weeks prior to their scheduled wedding.
"I made a regrettable mistake of betraying her by cheating a few weeks before our wedding. I've caused her immense pain, beyond my comprehension. I take full responsibility for my actions and will continue to do so," Malik expressed.
Anjali Chakra, of Indian descent, works as a wedding planner and co-runs a US-based events company named Behl Events.
She started her journey with the company as an assistant and quickly rose to the position of Lead Event Consultant.
On the other hand, Sufi Malik, hailing from Pakistan, is a fashion and lifestyle photographer.
The couple got engaged in 2022, with a romantic proposal at New York’s Empire State Building, where Malik proposed to Chakra with a ring.
Their relationship blossomed after years of being mutuals on Tumblr, followed by connecting on Instagram, where Chakra initiated contact by sending Malik a message.
Both individuals are based in New York, although Chakra frequently travels between New York and San Francisco. They also shared a YouTube channel where they documented their adventures, candidly discussed their relationship, and shared their proposal video.
