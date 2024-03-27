IHC judges’ letter: PM Shehbaz to meet CJP Isa on March 28 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa tomorrow (Thursday) regarding the matter of the IHC judges' letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).
According to the media reports, CJP Qazi Faez Isa sent a message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a meeting regarding the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court.
It is said that after receiving the message from Chief Justice Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet him along with his legal team. This meeting will take place tomorrow at 2pm in the Supreme Court, in which along with the prime minister, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar will also be present.
It is said that the prime minister has also been sent a meeting invitation through Attorney General Mansoor Awan.
Law Minister Tarar confirmed the meeting while talking to media and said that the prime minister would meet the Chief Justice of Pakistan tomorrow.
It is said that in the meeting between the prime minister and the chief justice, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, will also be present.
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
