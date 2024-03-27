Search

Pakistan

IHC judges' letter: PM Shehbaz to meet CJP Isa on March 28 

Web Desk
10:54 PM | 27 Mar, 2024
IHC judges’ letter: PM Shehbaz to meet CJP Isa on March 28 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa tomorrow (Thursday) regarding the matter of the IHC judges' letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).
According to the media reports, CJP Qazi Faez Isa sent a message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a meeting regarding the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court.
It is said that after receiving the message from Chief Justice Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet him along with his legal team. This meeting will take place tomorrow at 2pm in the Supreme Court, in which along with the prime minister, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar will also be present.
It is said that the prime minister has also been sent a meeting invitation through Attorney General Mansoor Awan.
Law Minister Tarar confirmed the meeting while talking to media and said that the prime minister would meet the Chief Justice of Pakistan tomorrow.
It is said that in the meeting between the prime minister and the chief justice, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, will also be present.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

