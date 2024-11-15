Pakistan Army rescues stranded travellers in Deosai amid harsh snowfall

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army successfully rescued travellers stranded in Deosai.

On November 14, around 15 passengers traveling from Gultari to Skardu via Deosai became trapped due to heavy snowfall, losing all ground communication.

Families and locals appealed to the Pakistan Army for help, prompting an immediate air and ground rescue operation.

A joint team of Pakistan Army soldiers set out on foot to rescue the stranded passengers. Despite harsh weather and continuous snowfall, the ground team carried out the operation and successfully rescued all passengers.

The team overcame significant challenges to reach the stranded travelers.

Two Army helicopters also participated in the operation, though adverse weather and heavy snowfall posed difficulties for the aerial mission.

The locals and rescued passengers expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their timely efforts in saving lives.