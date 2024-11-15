Locally developed artificial rain technology tested successfully in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government announced a breakthrough by conducting a successful experiment of local artificial rain technology, confirmed by the Meteorological Department.

Rain was reported in Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, and Gujar Khan due to “cloud seeding,” with possibilities of rain in Lahore as well. Experts praised the achievement, noting its potential to reduce smog.

The initiative involved collaboration among Pakistan’s SPD, Army Aviation, PARCO, EPA, and the Punjab government.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated the team for their efforts, highlighting the milestone achieved with indigenous expertise.