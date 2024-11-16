Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 November 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on November 16 2024 Saturday in open market.

1 USD is 277.3 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 290.85 PKR, 1 British Pound is 349.55 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.3 for buying and 279 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.20.