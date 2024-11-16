Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 November 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on November 16 2024 Saturday in open market.
1 USD is 277.3 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 290.85 PKR, 1 British Pound is 349.55 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.3 for buying and 279 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|USD (US Dollar)
|USD
|277.3
|279
|EUR (Euro)
|EUR
|290.85
|293.6
|GBP (UK Pound Sterling)
|GBP
|349.55
|353.05
|AED (U.A.E Dirham)
|AED
|75.35
|76
|SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|SAR
|73.65
|74.2
|USD-DD (US Dollar DD)
|USD-DD
|277.3
|279
|USD-TT (US Dollar TT)
|USD-TT
|277.3
|279
|AUD (Australian Dollar)
|AUD
|181.25
|181.43
|BHD (Bahrain Dinar)
|BHD
|731.21
|739.21
|CAD (Canadian Dollar)
|CAD
|198.16
|200.56
|CNY (China Yuan)
|CNY
|38.58
|38.98
|DKK (Danish Krone)
|DKK
|39.58
|39.98
|HKD (Hong Kong Dollar)
|HKD
|35.37
|35.72
|INR (Indian Rupee)
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|JPY (Japanese Yen)
|JPY
|1.92
|1.98
|KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar)
|KWD
|894.99
|904.49
|MYR (Malaysian Ringgit)
|MYR
|62.5
|63.1
|NZD (New Zealand Dollar)
|NZD
|163.14
|165.14
|NOK (Norwegian Krone)
|NOK
|24.78
|25.08
|OMR (Omani Riyal)
|OMR
|715.66
|724.16
|QAR (Qatari Riyal)
|QAR
|75.62
|76.32
|SGD (Singapore Dollar)
|SGD
|206.27
|208.27
|SEK (Swedish Krona)
|SEK
|25.82
|26.12
|CHF (Swiss Franc)
|CHF
|311.45
|314.25
|THB (Thai Baht)
|THB
|7.93
|8.08