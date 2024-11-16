Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi Schools to get four holidays during IDEAS Exhibition?

KARACHI – Authorities in the port city of Karachi are chalking out stringent measures for the upcoming International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 including the closure of schools.

Reports in local media said the administration requested closure of educational institutions located along Shahrah-e-Faisal and Habib Ibrahim Rahmatullah Road from November 19 to 22.

The closure of schools and special measures are being considered as top dignitaries will attend the defense exhibition in the provincial capital.

The closure of schools and special route will be needed for VIPs’ movement between their hotels and the Expo Centre, which is expected to be a key venue for the event.

The 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024) is set to start from next week, at the Karachi Expo Centre. The event will showcase a wide range of modern and traditional defense technologies, including weapon systems and military vehicles.

IDEAS 204 will be attended by local and international delegates, security analysts, exhibitors, and senior policymakers to highlight advancements in defense technology and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global defense sector.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

