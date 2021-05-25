Former Balochistan finance secy Mushtaq Raisani jailed for 10 years in corruption case
Web Desk
02:23 PM | 25 May, 2021
Former Balochistan finance secy Mushtaq Raisani jailed for 10 years in corruption case
Share

QUETTA – An accountability court in Balochistan’s capital has sentenced finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani to ten years in prison in a corruption case.

Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani of accountability court-I announced the reserved verdict and also directed to seize his properties.

The court also sentenced the former adviser to Balochistan chief minister Mir Khalid Lango for two years and two months in the same case. Meanwhile, another accused contractor, Sohail Majeed Shah, was earlier released following a plea bargain.

A reference was filed against all accused of their involvement in the Rs2.24 billion scam.

The country’s national watchdog on corruption recovered a ‘treasure’ of local and foreign currency and gold from the Raisani’s residence.

During the raid at his residence, a huge amount of local and foreign currency worth Rs 630 million was recovered. The bundles of currencies were stashed in large bags, cardboard, and plastic boxes.

Anti-Corruption Dept launches probe into ... 01:56 PM | 24 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has constituted a team and started a probe against ...

Prize bonds and a large amount of gold were also included in the recovered items. The amount recovered was enormous for manual counting and officials bring counting machines to count in bundles.

Raisani was accused of embezzlement of billions of rupees from the national exchequer and misuse of authority.

Prosperity sans effective rule of law impossible, ... 10:23 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that holding the influential and powerful people accountable ...

More From This Category
Corps Commanders reiterate Pakistan’s support ...
04:30 PM | 25 May, 2021
China hails PM Imran’s remarks on CPEC
04:18 PM | 25 May, 2021
Covid-19: Record 268,000 vaccinated in Pakistan ...
03:57 PM | 25 May, 2021
PM Imran announces 170,000 scholarships under ...
01:58 PM | 25 May, 2021
‘Love is in the Air’ - Pakistani couple ...
12:48 PM | 25 May, 2021
Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for coronavirus
12:27 PM | 25 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker fined for shooting on Motorway
04:20 PM | 25 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr