Former Balochistan finance secy Mushtaq Raisani jailed for 10 years in corruption case

QUETTA – An accountability court in Balochistan’s capital has sentenced finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani to ten years in prison in a corruption case.

Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani of accountability court-I announced the reserved verdict and also directed to seize his properties.

The court also sentenced the former adviser to Balochistan chief minister Mir Khalid Lango for two years and two months in the same case. Meanwhile, another accused contractor, Sohail Majeed Shah, was earlier released following a plea bargain.

A reference was filed against all accused of their involvement in the Rs2.24 billion scam.

The country’s national watchdog on corruption recovered a ‘treasure’ of local and foreign currency and gold from the Raisani’s residence.

During the raid at his residence, a huge amount of local and foreign currency worth Rs 630 million was recovered. The bundles of currencies were stashed in large bags, cardboard, and plastic boxes.

Prize bonds and a large amount of gold were also included in the recovered items. The amount recovered was enormous for manual counting and officials bring counting machines to count in bundles.

Raisani was accused of embezzlement of billions of rupees from the national exchequer and misuse of authority.