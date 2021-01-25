Bollywood pours in best wishes for Mrs. and Mr. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has finally tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal at 'The Mansion House Resort' in Alibaug, India.

Dhawan and Dalal dreamy wedding ensembles were a treat for sore eyes, as the longtime partners tied the knot in an intimate affair on Sunday. Opting for colour-coordinated wedding trousseau the newlywed couple looked divine, exhibiting traditional royal aesthetic.

The B-town heartthrob shared clicks from the celebrations on his official Instagram handle; keeping the fans updated, who showered them with compliments and best wishes.

While the wedding festivities remained a guarded affair, the couple was joined by Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and many others.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar wished the new couple a happily married life:

"I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you ❤️❤️❤️"

The 33-year-old groom also posted some pictures from his Haldi ceremony:

