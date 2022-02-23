Ethiopia to open embassy in Pakistan amid growing ties

ISLAMABAD – Ethiopia has decided to open its embassy in Islamabad to increase mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan.

Local media reported the development after Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Ambassador Redwan Hussien visited the South Asian country where he called on top leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addis Ababa expressed interest to open an embassy in Islamabad to deepen diplomatic relations between the two countries, a statement from Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry said.

During his meeting with the premier, Ambassador Redwan Hussien delivered a message on behalf of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and also invited Khan to visit the East African country.

Ambassador @RedwanHussien🇪🇹, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI🇵🇰 today. pic.twitter.com/5fIBncw42i — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 21, 2022

The visiting dignitary also hailed Pakistan’s principled position in support of Ethiopia in the international fora. The two countries have laid a sound foundation of friendship and cooperation at both the bilateral and multilateral levels, Hussien said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also conveyed cordial greetings for his Ethiopian counterpart. Khan warmly reciprocated his sentiments of goodwill and friendship and thanked him for the invitation.

The first day of my two days visit to Pakistan has been successful. I met H.E Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi,and H.E. Amb. Sohail Mahmood, State Minister. Touched up on vital issues and held political consultation. Heralded the decision of opening embassy in Islamabad pic.twitter.com/GJtA1fD99F — Redwan Hussien (@RedwanHussien) February 21, 2022

He underscored that Islamabad valued its long-standing ties with Ethiopia and stressed the importance of further increasing trade and investment cooperation. PM also discussed the ‘Engage Africa vision’ saying this was a manifestation of Pakistan’s growing emphasis on outreach to the African Continent.

He also lauded Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative while highlighting the success of the Government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami Program. The premier also extends the invitation to Prime Minister Abiy and said that the Pakistanis looked forward to welcome him at his earliest convenience.