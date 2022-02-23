Amna Ilyas receives backlash over bold statement
Supermodel Amna Ilyas has proved that she is a force to reckon with given her fashionista looks or unapologetic statements. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

The Baaji star has never shied away from making bold statements. Recently, the 33-year-old star took her bluntness to another level altogether which drew severe backlash.

Taking to Instagram, Illyas posted a stunning portrait of herself all glammed up in a sizzling black outfit with a beverage in her hand as she posed for the camera.

“if someone drunk texts you, appreciate it, they are thinking of you when they can barely think straight”, she captioned.

Despite keeping the caption light-hearted, netizens severely criticised Amna for her statement. Comments poured under her post where she was blasted as her caption hinted towards normalising drinking that is prohibited in Islam.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Amna Ilyas and Dawar Mehmood have parted ways after they removed pictures of each other from social media

