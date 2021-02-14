Pakistan announces stars line-up for PSL 2021 opening ceremony
The HBL PSL 6 opening ceremony will have some parts filmed offshore in a specially designed studio space in Turkey, says PCB
KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that the star-studded PSL 2021 opening ceremony would feature the country's famed singer Atif Aslam, rapper Imran Khan, and actor-model Humaima Malik among others.
In a press release, the Board said the line-up includes Atif Aslam, who would make his PSL opening ceremony debut on 20 February, while Khan and Malik would be present alongside the PSL 2021 anthem stars — Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners.
“The HBL PSL 6 opening ceremony will have some parts filmed offshore in a specially designed studio space in Turkey.”
"The first four ceremonies were held at the Dubai International Stadium while the 2020 opening ceremony was staged at the National Stadium Karachi and the same venue will play host to the 2021 ceremony," the PCB statement added.
Defending champions Karachi Kings would face off Quetta Gladiators right after the opening ceremony.
The ceremony would be aired on state-run PTV Sports.
