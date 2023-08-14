Fahad Sheikh blessed with baby girl

Pakistani actor and model Fahad Sheikh blessed with a baby girl.

Sharing this delightful news on his Instagram, Fahad Sheikh posted an endearing snapshot of his baby's hand. He shared the post with a caption, "And then there were four… By the grace of Allah we have been blessed with 'Rehmat,' our little princess 'AYZAL FAHAD SHEIKH.' I kindly request you all to remember us in your prayers." Expressing gratitude, he acknowledged Allah's abundant blessings.

Fahad Sheikh's personal life is intertwined with his artistic pursuits. He is joyfully wedded to Mahreen Fahad Sheikh, who happens to be the offspring of the esteemed Pakistani actress Shahida Mini. Together, Fahad and Mahreen have been blessed with two charming children.

Fahad started his career journey as a fashion show host on Hum TV. Later on, he transitioned into the realm of acting. His noteworthy TV appearances encompass acclaimed serials like "Meeras," "Jalan," and "Ghammandi," garnering adoration for his acting prowess from his devoted fan base. Particularly, his portrayal in "Meeras" earned widespread acclaim.

Beyond television, Fahad Sheikh has also made his mark in several short films, showcasing his versatile talents. Among his many on-screen collaborations, his chemistry with Hajra Yamin has resonated deeply with fans.