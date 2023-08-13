Alizeh Shah is a vision in white in recent Instagram pictures

Lollywood's doe-eyed diva, Alizeh Shah, has charmed the internet once again. The Ehd-e-Wafa famed actress, with millions of followers on Instagram, has a knack for sharing breathtaking pictures from time to time.

Most recently, the Jo Tu Chahey actress shared two sets of scintillating pictures. Dressed in white, Shah looked no less than a real-life Disney princess.

Awestruck by her ethereal beauty, fans of the Mera Dil Mera Dushman star have flooded the comment section with praises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliza shah (@alizehshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliza shah (@alizehshahofficial)

On the work front, Shah's recent drama serials include Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, Taqdeer, and Khel.