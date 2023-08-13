Outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif to deliver farewell address to nation tonight

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to deliver a farewell speech to the nation tonight, as the coalition government completed its tenure.

In his goodbye address, the premier is likely to apprise the masses about the 16-month performance of the PDM government.

Sharif, 71, is likely to discuss dilapidating the economy and political situation in his address and is expected to highlight steps taken by PDM government.

PM’s farewell guard of honour postponed

The farewell guard of honour of the outgoing prime minister has been postponed till August 14 as it was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

A statement issued by PM House said Sharif is planning to return to the capital on Monday, August 14, and will attend the oath-taking ceremony of caretaker PM-designate Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Caretaker PM-designate Kakar will be sworn in at the President's House in Islamabad on August 14 at 3pm.