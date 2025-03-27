Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 27 March

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham in the open market on March 27, 2025.

On Thursday, 1 USD is 280.5 PKR, 1 Euro is 302 PKR, 1 British Pound is 362 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.35KR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.9.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280.5 for buying and 282.2 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 280.25.